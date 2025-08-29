Slayer: The Demon Haunted World – Update Notice

Hello, players.

Slayer: The Demon Haunted World is evolving constantly.

Our development team is working hard every day to improve the experience for all of you who enjoy the game.

In this update, we’ve applied various fixes and improvements based on your valuable feedback.

Here are the full patch details:

UI and Convenience Improvements

Added X Button to Mode Selection Panel

We have added a close (X) button to the mode selection UI on the main menu, improving user convenience and intuitive control .

Fixed Overlapping Level-Up UI Elements

When leveling up for the first time, the character status panel, level-up tutorial message, and damage numbers no longer overlap visually.

Stat Tutorial Box Behavior Adjusted

The guidance box in the stat tutorial now disappears automatically after assigning stat points , eliminating confusion for new players.

Improved Inventory Gold Visibility

Adjusted font size and color of the gold display in the inventory UI to make it more legible.

Combat and Game System Improvements

Parry Tutorial Level Redesigned

To help players focus better on learning the parry system, we have redesigned the level layout.

The tutorial monster’s HP is now removed, and when the player tries to attack, a parry guide message appears to encourage proper response.

Extended Parry Window

We slightly increased the parry timing window for enemy attacks, lowering the difficulty of parrying and improving accessibility for newer players.

Torch Interactions Improved

You can now deal at least minimal damage to all objects using the torch .

For objects that do not respond to fire-based damage-over-time effects, a message prompts players to switch to a weapon .

Enhanced Critical Hit Visuals

Critical hit effects have been upgraded with more vivid particles to emphasize impact and visual flair.

Terminology and Visual Updates

Mode Name Changes

We renamed the game modes for better clarity: “Casual” is now “Action” “Standard” is now “Master” “Hell Mode” is now “Hardcore”

This change helps better reflect the intent and challenge level of each mode.

World Map Visibility Extended

The world map view range has been expanded , making navigation and direction-finding easier.

Treasure Chest Rewards Guaranteed

We removed the chance of treasure chests giving no rewards.

You will now always receive at least gold when opening a chest.

Scenario and Visual Presentation Updates

Fade-out Effect When Skipping Opening Scene

Skipping the opening scenario now includes a fade-out transition for smoother presentation.

Our team is deeply grateful to everyone who has supported Slayer.

We are fully committed to delivering a game that is not only stylish and strategic, but also continuously improving based on community feedback.

If you’ve joined the Slayer journey already, thank you.

If not, now is the perfect time.

We are building this world every day—for your enjoyment.

See you in the tower.

— The Slayer Development Team