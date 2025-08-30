Tutorial
Sab016 made a helpful tutorial
Since StreamAlertsTV is now featured in the Twitch Extension Store, more creators are discovering it every day. To make sure they get the most out of it, we're building a library of community tips and tricks.
We're kicking things off with a tutorial, but that's just the start. If you've created a clever way to use StreamAlertsTV, whether it's a unique alert design or a content idea that boosted engagement, share your video with us. We'll feature it so other creators can discover and learn from your approach.
Hold My Beer - Cheers to the Creators
A new disruption in collaboration with Business Goose
"Hey, man, hold my beer. Check this out:" the classic words that end in either awesomeness or injury. If you're on Reddit, the subreddit holdmybeer (HMB) is a page filled with epic wins and fails.
Hold My Beer is much like that.
Hold My Beer lets your viewers order a beer, you tap it, and serve it! Do your best, you don't want to make a mess around the studio now.
It's a short, chaotic disruption. It layers on top of the game you're playing. Think: you're tapping a beer while trying to beat the final boss. Of course, your viewers will pick the worst possible moment, so it's literally an HMB-worthy clip.
Serve the perfect beer when viewers use Bits-in-Extension, Cheers, channel points, and, in the future, charity donations.
So: Cheers, Proost, Santé, and Salute! We hope you enjoy Hold My Beer responsibly.
Changed files in this update