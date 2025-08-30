Tutorial

Sab016 made a helpful tutorial

Hold My Beer - Cheers to the Creators

A new disruption in collaboration with Business Goose

Welcome back, everyone! Hope you are enjoying the summer. We have a new game made by Business Goose, we've added a tutorial section (supported by the community), and added several improvements.Since StreamAlertsTV is now featured in the Twitch Extension Store, more creators are discovering it every day. To make sure they get the most out of it, we're building a library of community tips and tricks.We're kicking things off with a tutorial, but that's just the start. If you've created a clever way to use StreamAlertsTV, whether it's a unique alert design or a content idea that boosted engagement, share your video with us. We'll feature it so other creators can discover and learn from your approach."Hey, man, hold my beer. Check this out:" the classic words that end in either awesomeness or injury. If you're on Reddit, the subreddit holdmybeer (HMB) is a page filled with epic wins and fails.is much like that.lets your viewers order a beer, you tap it, and serve it! Do your best, you don't want to make a mess around the studio now.It's a short, chaotic disruption. It layersof the game you're playing. Think: you're tapping a beer while trying to beat the final boss. Of course, your viewers will pick thepossible moment, so it's literally an HMB-worthy clip.Serve the perfect beer when viewers use Bits-in-Extension, Cheers, channel points, and, in the future, charity donations.So: Cheers, Proost, Santé, and Salute! We hope you enjoyresponsibly.