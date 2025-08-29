This update brings important improvements to the game experience:
🔄 Clients can now reconnect to lobbies if the game crashes (except when leaving manually).
🏠 When a game ends, all players are sent back to the same lobby instead of the main menu – no more recreating lobbies each time!
🎲 Fixed an issue where the roll dice button didn’t appear initially for the first player.
🌍 Improved and corrected Turkish translations.
🛠️ Several other bug fixes and small improvements.
Enjoy smoother games and better lobbies! 🚀
Changed files in this update