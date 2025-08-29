 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19784491
Update notes via Steam Community

This update brings important improvements to the game experience:

  • 🔄 Clients can now reconnect to lobbies if the game crashes (except when leaving manually).

  • 🏠 When a game ends, all players are sent back to the same lobby instead of the main menu – no more recreating lobbies each time!

  • 🎲 Fixed an issue where the roll dice button didn’t appear initially for the first player.

  • 🌍 Improved and corrected Turkish translations.

  • 🛠️ Several other bug fixes and small improvements.

Enjoy smoother games and better lobbies! 🚀

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3422063
