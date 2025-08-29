- Rocky Quest quest reward is now a Set Item
- Mystic River quest reward is now a Set Item
- Relic Dropchance slightly increased
- Relic Dropchance depends on enemy item drop chance
- Removed next wave armor type info
- Quest timer displays now a tool tip on mouse hover
- Chance for an item to be of masterwork quality decreased
- All Audio effects should now be affected by the Audio settings
- Decreased the size of the Relic drop popup and moved its position to the side
- Moved the position of the banner displaying the next Arena wave up
- Button to retreat from the arena is now inactive for the first 1.5 seconds
