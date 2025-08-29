 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™ Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19784437 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Rocky Quest quest reward is now a Set Item
  • Mystic River quest reward is now a Set Item
  • Relic Dropchance slightly increased
  • Relic Dropchance depends on enemy item drop chance
  • Removed next wave armor type info
  • Quest timer displays now a tool tip on mouse hover
  • Chance for an item to be of masterwork quality decreased
  • All Audio effects should now be affected by the Audio settings
  • Decreased the size of the Relic drop popup and moved its position to the side
  • Moved the position of the banner displaying the next Arena wave up
  • Button to retreat from the arena is now inactive for the first 1.5 seconds

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2364332
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link