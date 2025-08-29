-It is now possible to crouch-jump through windows.
-Fixed many physics bounding volumes.
-Increased static objects physics volume detail so they can handle small object better.
-Debris/Gibs no longer collide with Doors to avoid blocking them.
Update 1.0.9 : Physics fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update