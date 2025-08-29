 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19784262 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
-It is now possible to crouch-jump through windows.
-Fixed many physics bounding volumes.
-Increased static objects physics volume detail so they can handle small object better.
-Debris/Gibs no longer collide with Doors to avoid blocking them.

