29 August 2025 Build 19784186 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. The tilt speed value when tilting the boat with mouse or controller inputs has been increased by 25% compared to before.

2. The acquisition condition for the achievement 'Kayak King' has been changed: You can now obtain 'Kayak King' in the default ending scene as well.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
