1. The tilt speed value when tilting the boat with mouse or controller inputs has been increased by 25% compared to before.
2. The acquisition condition for the achievement 'Kayak King' has been changed: You can now obtain 'Kayak King' in the default ending scene as well.
Patch Notes - Update Version 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
