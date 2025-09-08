 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19784169 Edited 8 September 2025 – 14:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🍏 Released on macOS! Now the Apple lords can also find out who our mysterious stranger is.
🎮 Controller support: Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Xbox. Not sure about Switch — too poor to buy and test it.
🪲 Fixed a couple of bugs. If you find more, drop a message in the update comments, on Twitter: https://x.com/righthandlab, or by email: righthandlab.contact@gmail.com

