🍏 Released on macOS! Now the Apple lords can also find out who our mysterious stranger is.

🎮 Controller support: Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Xbox. Not sure about Switch — too poor to buy and test it.

🪲 Fixed a couple of bugs. If you find more, drop a message in the update comments, on Twitter: https://x.com/righthandlab, or by email: righthandlab.contact@gmail.com