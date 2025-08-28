The Taxi Job Update has arrived!

Grab your Taxi

Frogs Get Freaky in Ride Share

The New Water System

Cool Hats To Collect?

Time to Get Horny and pick up some Frogs!

Yes... We hit a few 'bumps' in the road, but the new update and frog job is here! Let the series of Delivery updates commence with this Taxi update.its a Job for any frog, pick up a fare andy day of the week, earn Swindon Frog pounds and unlock some strange new outfits.Don't forget to deliver your fare safely and quickly ( ...also we don't care how they get there! )If you are clever you can pick up multiple fares in one trip.We started working on the newer water system after the jam maker. I shared in the Status Update a few weeks back that we had been working on the waterThere are a bunch of new hats dotted around Swindonshire and if you get them all you gety a special reward - spoiler alert ... yes another hat !All aboard!! You can not toot the horn to entice local frogs to enter you vehicle and deliver them where ever you can drive toEven toilet town!Thry out the Catapults - they are like cannons, but from the past.Perhaps the skeletons are bolstering their defences, is something worth defending?As always, esecially with an update that has taken this long, we have been making a lot of system changes. Particularly with the Frog intelligence. This is again helps us progress towards Law and Order.We hope you and enjoy this update