 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™ Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19784139 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Taxi Job Update has arrived!


Yes... We hit a few 'bumps' in the road, but the new update and frog job is here! Let the series of Delivery updates commence with this Taxi update.


Grab your Taxi

its a Job for any frog, pick up a fare andy day of the week, earn Swindon Frog pounds and unlock some strange new outfits.



Don't forget to deliver your fare safely and quickly ( ...also we don't care how they get there! )



Frogs Get Freaky in Ride Share


If you are clever you can pick up multiple fares in one trip.





The New Water System


We started working on the newer water system after the jam maker. I shared in the Status Update a few weeks back that we had been working on the water
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/332570/view/505080786253255049?l=english





Cool Hats To Collect?


There are a bunch of new hats dotted around Swindonshire and if you get them all you gety a special reward - spoiler alert ... yes another hat !



Time to Get Horny and pick up some Frogs!





All aboard!! You can not toot the horn to entice local frogs to enter you vehicle and deliver them where ever you can drive to


Even toilet town!

Thry out the Catapults - they are like cannons, but from the past.
Perhaps the skeletons are bolstering their defences, is something worth defending?





As always, esecially with an update that has taken this long, we have been making a lot of system changes. Particularly with the Frog intelligence. This is again helps us progress towards Law and Order.
We hope you and enjoy this update



Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Amazing Frog? Depot windows Depot 332572
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link