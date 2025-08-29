 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19784097 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:46:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In the fifth update to Flag Builder Studio we bring you flag shapes!

There are nine new flag shapes, including the base rectangular flag.

You can join the Discord to discuss FBS, suggest new updates: https://discord.gg/StwnxP6



