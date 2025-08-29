Update Note:



This update includes several important fixes and stability improvements, resulting in a stable release.



Fixes:



- Resolved an issue where impact sounds would only play the blood flesh woosh sound, rather than the correct material-specific sounds for concrete, metal, wood, and other surfaces.



- Fixed various problems with attachment reticle visuals, where most reticles appeared opaque or overly transparent. This issue was caused by Unity 6 pipeline changes affecting alpha blended materials being batched, leading to incorrect rendering.



- Restored the 2025.0 update.



Added/Changed:



- Updated the multiplayer version to prevent mismatches. Players who have not updated to the latest version will no longer see lobbies created by those who have, and vice versa.









Additional note:



We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the recent 12 GB updates.



This was necessary due to the significant transition between the previous architecture and the new system. As previously communicated, we had to temporarily revert to the 2024.2 version to address stability concerns.



We want to assure our users that such large updates will not occur in the future. The build has now been stabilized, and subsequent updates will only include incremental changes rather than major architectural reversions.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We hope you enjoy the latest Unity 6 build.