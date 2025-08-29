 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19784037 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Add match-3 gameplay to the game
1.The classic three-elimination gameplay has three modes: single-player mode, two-player co-op and two-player competition.
2.There are more than 30 levels by default.
3.Built-in level editing function to freely modify, export and import configurations.

