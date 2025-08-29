 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19783986 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now log in, sign up, and manage your account directly in the app without a browser. AI features now require a free account across all versions. The update also adds automatic unzipping of built-in assets on first load and includes minor fixes.

🔎 Full changelog (2025.8.1)
📑 Full version history

🎲 Official webpage
📘 Documentation
💬 Discord server


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
macOS 64-bit Depot 861593
