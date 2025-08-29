 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19783904 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Thanks for the reports!

Here's a small update with some fixes for recently reported issues.

Do let me know if you experience any other issues, or if something persists.

Have a good weekend!

-Squarebit

1.53.1:


FIXES:

  • Fixed crash when using "force move" with Click To Move.

  • Fixed crash that could happen if an enemy affected by Vine Shot died just as it dealt damage to attached enemies.

  • Fixed the Mechanist's Power Bots not working properly.

  • Fixed the Continue button sometimes displaying your character's name in all lower case.

  • Fixed scaling & Zoom issue with gamepads and the Expedition Map UI.

  • Fixed several issues with the controller/keyboard hotswap where some UI elements would not properly swap, and sometimes it would swap back to keyboard unprompted.

  • Fixed Endless Random Anomalies granting double rewards.

  • The Endgame Waypoint will now remember if you were repeating an Endless Random Anomaly, rather than always putting the slider at max (or most recent Tier +1).

  • Added back the Rename button to the Hero Load menu. I don't know why I removed it.

  • Added back the in-game changelogs (forgot this was a thing!)

