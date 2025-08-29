Hey everyone!



Thanks for the reports!

Here's a small update with some fixes for recently reported issues.

Do let me know if you experience any other issues, or if something persists.

Have a good weekend!

-Squarebit

Fixed crash when using "force move" with Click To Move.

Fixed crash that could happen if an enemy affected by Vine Shot died just as it dealt damage to attached enemies.

Fixed the Mechanist's Power Bots not working properly.

Fixed the Continue button sometimes displaying your character's name in all lower case.

Fixed scaling & Zoom issue with gamepads and the Expedition Map UI.

Fixed several issues with the controller/keyboard hotswap where some UI elements would not properly swap, and sometimes it would swap back to keyboard unprompted.

Fixed Endless Random Anomalies granting double rewards.

The Endgame Waypoint will now remember if you were repeating an Endless Random Anomaly, rather than always putting the slider at max (or most recent Tier +1).

Added back the Rename button to the Hero Load menu. I don't know why I removed it.