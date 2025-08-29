Ornito is already rushing through the blooming fields to bring you gifts! ✨
1⃣ Feel the spring vibes – smile! ☀😊
2⃣ Copy this promo code into the special field in the "Gifts" section of the in-game store 🌷
3⃣ Check out the GXP storage and find something special! 👀🎊
💎 PROMO CODE 💎
6a300ac8f92255b88df2b6bff75a77
The promo code is valid until September 4.
A gift for the weekend
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 19783842
Windows Russian Depot 1342632
Changed depots in test branch