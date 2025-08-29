Ornito is already rushing through the blooming fields to bring you gifts! ✨



1⃣ Feel the spring vibes – smile! ☀😊

2⃣ Copy this promo code into the special field in the "Gifts" section of the in-game store 🌷

3⃣ Check out the GXP storage and find something special! 👀🎊



💎 PROMO CODE 💎



6a300ac8f92255b88df2b6bff75a77



The promo code is valid until September 4.