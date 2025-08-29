 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19783842 Edited 29 August 2025 – 09:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Ornito is already rushing through the blooming fields to bring you gifts! ✨

1⃣ Feel the spring vibes – smile! ☀😊
2⃣ Copy this promo code into the special field in the "Gifts" section of the in-game store 🌷
3⃣ Check out the GXP storage and find something special! 👀🎊

💎 PROMO CODE 💎

6a300ac8f92255b88df2b6bff75a77

The promo code is valid until September 4.

Changed depots in test branch

Windows Russian Depot 1342632
