29 August 2025 Build 19783839 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have made the following adjustments in ver 1.0.1!

Main Updates:

  • Added a hint for accessing the Memories Room.

  • Added a hint about input methods.

  • Added a UI on the pause screen that allows retrying the tutorial.

  • Fixed the note chart for Song 3-4.

  • Fixed an issue where any “Miss” shown during gameplay will now always be reflected as a Miss in the results screen.

  • Fixed an issue where sound effects would play when hovering over the UI while another active window was in front.

  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor and its input are now disabled when using a controller.

  • Fixed a bug where graphics appeared incorrectly for a few frames after retrying Kenkenpa.

  • The pause behavior (time not stopping) was originally based on core sync logic, but since many players gave feedback, we revised the implementation so that time now stops when paused.

Thank you very much for all the reviews and feedback!

We look forward to your continued support!

