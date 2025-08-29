1. When old houses fall, new houses may rise on their estates. (In old saves, this may trigger after several years of gameplay.)

2. Barracks can now be dismantled. (Troops and equipment will be lost, use with caution.)

3. Mountains in your holdings can now be searched for refugees. Found refugees can join your troops or be released. (New refugees appear over time.)

4. After mining is complete, mountains can be explored again to find new resources.

5. County Decrees can now be set to affect the whole county. Current decrees include:

- Promote Farming – Enriches the people, easing tax unrest.

- Strengthen Arms – Speeds up garrison replenishment.

- courage Festivities – Reduces unrest; ineffective if discontent >50%.

- Settle Refugees – Boosts population.

- Protect Trade – Collects trade tax, increasing revenue.

- Reform Governance – Increases revenue and lowers unrest, but may strain ties with officials.

6. Adopt heirs within your house. Candidates must be adults without children.

7. Fixed bug where canceling construction did not refund ingots. Now full refund; dismantling buildings returns half of ingots and coins.

8. Optimized troop loyalty impact in battles. Loyalty 0 → 70% power; Loyalty 100 → 170% power.

9. Increased chance for other houses to propose marriage to the player’s family (requires good relations).

10. Added more loading screen tips.

11. Fixed bug preventing achievement when helping the emperor ascend.

12. Fixed bug preventing achievements from official appointments via exams or military service.

13. Fixed bug where requesting troops did not reduce Imperial Guard correctly and morale was miscalculated.

14. Optimized Imperial Guard morale mechanics.

15. Fixed negative troop numbers when borrowing soldiers.

16. Optimized initial mine reserves for new saves.

17. Fixed bug where surrendering rebels repeatedly opened the appointment screen.

18. Fixed various event inconsistencies.

19. Fixed multiple English text display issues.