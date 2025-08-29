- Translations have been updated.
- Fixed an issue where videos would not play.
- Chickens now cluck more frequently in Los Pollos Locos.
- Damage dealt by primary weapons (rifle, sniper rifle, minigun) to armored enemies has been increased.
- The bullet spread of the Radiant Nomad has been reduced.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1072
