28 August 2025 Build 19783672 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from Mom!

First of all, a big thanks to everyone who has played Save Mom! Your feedback has been super valuable and helps us keep improving the game.

This update introduces a basic Settings Menu, so you can tweak graphics options and get smoother performance on different hardware.

The Highlights

  • NEW Main Menu with settings and credits views.

  • Settings to configure several graphics options!

  • Several improvements to materials, decals and network parameters to reduce lag

🆕Added

  • New street decals to show intersections and road signs

  • Added new settings menu with transitions to Credits and Settings view

  • Added several configurable options for graphics

⚙️Changes

  • Tweaks to enemies speed making the smaller run faster than the small ones

  • Changed range of light produced by projectiles

  • Tweaked lighting settings for several objects, this should help with performance

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed enemies running diagonally toward targets

  • Fixed player death animation not playing

  • Fixed ragdoll bugs that caused enemies to clip through the floor or get dragged by players

  • Fixed players sliding when dead

  • Fixed some enemy animations not playing properly

This is still just the beginning, more network optimizations are on the way to make gameplay even smoother. We also plan to add the Settings Menu to the pause screen, so you can change options mid-game in a future update.

We’ve also been working hard on new levels and visuals, which we cannot wait to show soon!
Stay tuned, and keep saving Mom!

