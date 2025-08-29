1. Fixed the issue where experience points would not increase during level completion settlement in certain cases
2. Fixed the issue where weapon skins disappeared when Zixiao Sect members died
3. Fixed the issue where wearing weapon skins in Zixiao Sect caused the loss of character skin materials
4. Fixed the issue where monsters got stuck and blocked in certain areas of the Geo Pulse Mystic Ice Cave map
Fix some bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update