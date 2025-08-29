 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19783596
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fixed the issue where experience points would not increase during level completion settlement in certain cases
2. Fixed the issue where weapon skins disappeared when Zixiao Sect members died
3. Fixed the issue where wearing weapon skins in Zixiao Sect caused the loss of character skin materials
4. Fixed the issue where monsters got stuck and blocked in certain areas of the Geo Pulse Mystic Ice Cave map

