System Optimization
- Optimized the second floor of the armed ferry: all structures except turrets have been moved to the first floor.
- Increased the chance for advanced storage containers (such as safes) to drop special items like furniture and clothing.
- A dedicated type of ammunition has been added for ship-mounted anti-aircraft guns; they no longer use 20mm cannon ammo.
- Ship-mounted weapons can now be manually reloaded by pressing "R"
- The despawn timer for loot bags has been extended to 20 minutes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the speedboat could not be saved.
- Fixed issues in the aquarium where planting red algae caused loss of algae or fish.
- Fixed excessive shaking when firing ship-mounted weapons.
- Fixed an issue where solar panels and wind turbines could not generate power.
- Fixed the captain’s storage box on the armed ferry losing or duplicating items.
- Fixed an issue where fuel could not be added to ships.
- Fixed a bug preventing certain fish from dropping as loot.
- Fixed abnormal sailboat speed.
- Fixed an issue where base defense turrets could not be removed.
- Fixed terrain issues that could trap ships.
- Fixed collision problems with some underwater structures.
- Fixed an issue where some fish could not swim in the aquarium.
How to Access the Public Test Branch on Steam:
Open your Steam Library.
Right-click on Sunkenland and select Properties.
Go to the Betas tab.
In the drop-down menu, select publictest.
Close the window — Steam will now download the test branch update.
Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch and play the latest test version.
