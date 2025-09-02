 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19783430 Edited 2 September 2025 – 17:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

System Optimization

  • Optimized the second floor of the armed ferry: all structures except turrets have been moved to the first floor.
  • Increased the chance for advanced storage containers (such as safes) to drop special items like furniture and clothing.
  • A dedicated type of ammunition has been added for ship-mounted anti-aircraft guns; they no longer use 20mm cannon ammo.
  • Ship-mounted weapons can now be manually reloaded by pressing "R"
  • The despawn timer for loot bags has been extended to 20 minutes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the speedboat could not be saved.
  • Fixed issues in the aquarium where planting red algae caused loss of algae or fish.
  • Fixed excessive shaking when firing ship-mounted weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where solar panels and wind turbines could not generate power.
  • Fixed the captain’s storage box on the armed ferry losing or duplicating items.
  • Fixed an issue where fuel could not be added to ships.
  • Fixed a bug preventing certain fish from dropping as loot.
  • Fixed abnormal sailboat speed.
  • Fixed an issue where base defense turrets could not be removed.
  • Fixed terrain issues that could trap ships.
  • Fixed collision problems with some underwater structures.
  • Fixed an issue where some fish could not swim in the aquarium.

How to Access the Public Test Branch on Steam:

  1. Open your Steam Library.

  2. Right-click on Sunkenland and select Properties.

  3. Go to the Betas tab.

  4. In the drop-down menu, select publictest.

  5. Close the window — Steam will now download the test branch update.

Once the download is complete, you’ll be able to launch and play the latest test version.

