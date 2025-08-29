- Added a new relic on the level with the warp rift, in the office.
- Added a little shine to the relics.
- Built on a newer version of Unity (6.2)
- Stamina is now displayed more classically: a blue bar under the health indicator.
- Reworked the character customization UI.
- Added animation to part of the interface.
- Minor changes to character animation.
Update 0.9.7
