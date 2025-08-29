 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19783422 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a new relic on the level with the warp rift, in the office.
  • Added a little shine to the relics.
  • Built on a newer version of Unity (6.2)
  • Stamina is now displayed more classically: a blue bar under the health indicator.
  • Reworked the character customization UI.
  • Added animation to part of the interface.
  • Minor changes to character animation.

