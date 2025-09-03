Hi! I'm back with a tiny little update from the team for you.





Patch notes:

Balance:

The Fragment Disruptions giving discounts to all items in a Resource Outpost now give a discount to the first two items you buy instead

The Flotation Device now has a more accurate tooltip, and its effect triggers for every 5 seconds spent in the air instead of every 3 seconds.

Fixes:

Made various fixes to the Player list menu (for managing players and giving lives in multiplayer), and in particular made it work well on a controller again!

Discounted prices and discount labels in the Research Outpost weren't updating correctly after manifesting an item, but now they do!

We also fixed an issue where discounts that applied to X number of items didn't update properly. But now they do!

Settings and interface:

The tutorial now defaults to showing the trigger rather than a face button as the default Dive button on a controller. The old setup inadvertently told new players that you don't need to bother with the camera while you're diving - which you often do!

Increased default gamepad camera sensitivity to make it feel a little more snappy and responsive without having to dive into the settings menu.



About the change to the Fragment Disruptions: The old version was pretty strong to begin with, and got stronger and stronger the more Sparks you have... so we made them strong in a different way instead! They no longer allow you to manifest a ton of items at very low cost just because you have a lot of Sparks, but on the other hand it's usable beyond the first Research Outpost you visit, if you choose not to use it - or if it's early in a run and you don't have enough Sparks to make use of it. Let us know whether this feels like an improvement!

There's also been some fun stuff happening on the Discord lately! There has been a popularity poll, and the winner- Wait, this can't be right?





Hello! It's your favourite - everyone's favourite - Captain!

The public has spoken about who they want to hear from, and while I am of course humbled by this honor no one should be surprised by this.

To reward my faithful crew I'm going to add some patch notes. You like items, so now all items are free! However, you cannot aspire to greatness without challenge, so the speed of the Collapse is now 300% faster!

Anyone who starts a Fragment by saying "I need help, Captain!" gets 100% Boost. Sometimes guidance from others is the only way-





No no no! That isn't how this works! Changes don't happen just because I say so. Trust me, if it worked that way, I would have forced the devs to add romanceable characters long ago…

Besides, you barely edged out Zoe! And there were lots of other fan favourites in there who deserved to win just as much as you! Ahem.

I should cool off a little.



Here's some community art to calm down with!



Zoe by Ln(1).rar

Art by Gottem

Art by Noname

See you out there in the worlds!





/Riza



