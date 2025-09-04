This is the Teravit Operation Team.
An update file for Teravit was released on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 03:00 pm (JST).
The following changes have been made in this update.
The game version will change to "002.84" after the update.
■New Additions & Changes
・ The following items have been added.
- Snowball
- Scatter Snowball
- Freezing Snowball
- Big Snow Bomb
・ The following basic world settings have been added.
- Auto Target:: When attacking or using an item, the character will automatically face the direction of the enemy indicated in the crosshair.
- Damage Display: You can change who sees the pop ups that appear when damage is dealt or healing occurs.
・ The following have been added to the 'Status Setting' command in the Event Editor under 'State Changes'.
- Added a "Cannot Run" option.
- For the 'Ignore Incoming Attack' setting, you can now set whether an effect is active and its duration.
・ The following settings has been added to the Gimmick '2D Game Editor (Beta)'.
- Target Range: You can now choose whether targetable monsters are indicated only in front of the player or in all directions.
・ The criteria for displaying worlds in the 'New' category of the World List have been updated.
Thank you for your continued support of Teravit.
Changed files in this update