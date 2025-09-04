 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19783116 Edited 4 September 2025 – 06:26:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone.
This is the Teravit Operation Team.

An update file for Teravit was released on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 03:00 pm (JST).
The following changes have been made in this update.

The game version will change to "002.84" after the update.

■New Additions & Changes


・ The following items have been added.
- Snowball
- Scatter Snowball
- Freezing Snowball
- Big Snow Bomb
・ The following basic world settings have been added.
- Auto Target:: When attacking or using an item, the character will automatically face the direction of the enemy indicated in the crosshair.
- Damage Display: You can change who sees the pop ups that appear when damage is dealt or healing occurs.
・ The following have been added to the 'Status Setting' command in the Event Editor under 'State Changes'.
- Added a "Cannot Run" option.
- For the 'Ignore Incoming Attack' setting, you can now set whether an effect is active and its duration.
・ The following settings has been added to the Gimmick '2D Game Editor (Beta)'.
- Target Range: You can now choose whether targetable monsters are indicated only in front of the player or in all directions.
・ The criteria for displaying worlds in the 'New' category of the World List have been updated.

Thank you for your continued support of Teravit.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1743651
  • Loading history…
