Hi everyone.

This is the Teravit Operation Team.



An update file for Teravit was released on Thursday, September 4th, 2025 at 03:00 pm (JST).

The following changes have been made in this update.



The game version will change to "002.84" after the update.



■New Additions & Changes

・ The following items have been added.

- Snowball

- Scatter Snowball

- Freezing Snowball

- Big Snow Bomb

・ The following basic world settings have been added.

- Auto Target:: When attacking or using an item, the character will automatically face the direction of the enemy indicated in the crosshair.

- Damage Display: You can change who sees the pop ups that appear when damage is dealt or healing occurs.

・ The following have been added to the 'Status Setting' command in the Event Editor under 'State Changes'.

- Added a "Cannot Run" option.

- For the 'Ignore Incoming Attack' setting, you can now set whether an effect is active and its duration.

・ The following settings has been added to the Gimmick '2D Game Editor (Beta)'.

- Target Range: You can now choose whether targetable monsters are indicated only in front of the player or in all directions.

・ The criteria for displaying worlds in the 'New' category of the World List have been updated.



Thank you for your continued support of Teravit.