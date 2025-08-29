-made damage receive screen border effect a bit intenser
-damage receive effect now visible after being killed for better death feedback and kill direction indication
-camera now stays for 0.5s longer in third person view after being killed before swapping to corpse camera
-tweaked position and size of recon invisibility hitpoint indicator to no longer overlap confirmed kills
-improved invisbility hitpoint indicator styling and added a crossed eye so it's clearer what the purpose is
-fixed heavy shield rewarding score when shielding yourself
-fixed invisbility hit point regeneration
-fixed bug/exploit that allowed infinite mags
Version 0.1.3.155 - Hotfix
