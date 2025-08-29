 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19783039 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:52:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-made damage receive screen border effect a bit intenser
-damage receive effect now visible after being killed for better death feedback and kill direction indication
-camera now stays for 0.5s longer in third person view after being killed before swapping to corpse camera

-tweaked position and size of recon invisibility hitpoint indicator to no longer overlap confirmed kills
-improved invisbility hitpoint indicator styling and added a crossed eye so it's clearer what the purpose is

-fixed heavy shield rewarding score when shielding yourself
-fixed invisbility hit point regeneration
-fixed bug/exploit that allowed infinite mags

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link