(Fixed): Corrected errors in some translations
(Fixed): Fixed the error where talents incorrectly increased attributes
(Fixed): Fixed the abnormal movement issue that occurred when Dinos were assisting with incubation exactly as the Incubation Chamber was being upgraded
Update patch:1.7.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update