 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19782927 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:39:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(Fixed): Corrected errors in some translations
(Fixed): Fixed the error where talents incorrectly increased attributes
(Fixed): Fixed the abnormal movement issue that occurred when Dinos were assisting with incubation exactly as the Incubation Chamber was being upgraded

Changed files in this update

Depot 3336521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link