- Fixed bug where locked mecha could not be upgraded as the main mecha
- Fixed battle start time calculation error
- Fixed inconsistent PVP reset times across different time zones
- Fixed several localization errors
- Fixed abnormal behavior of Chain Thunder skill
- Added team filter function in Mecha Repair
- Optimized forest resources in Canyon map
Ver 1.0.7.001 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
