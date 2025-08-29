 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19782919 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where locked mecha could not be upgraded as the main mecha
  • Fixed battle start time calculation error
  • Fixed inconsistent PVP reset times across different time zones
  • Fixed several localization errors
  • Fixed abnormal behavior of Chain Thunder skill
  • Added team filter function in Mecha Repair
  • Optimized forest resources in Canyon map

Changed files in this update

Depot 2373911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link