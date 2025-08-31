 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19782911 Edited 31 August 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Making steady progress :) This time we moved to a new build system, improved performance when many enemies are on the screen, and fixed a few minor bugs...

  • Fixed unkillable fire traps
  • Adjusted projectile speeds and turn
  • Improved enemy animation caching
  • Fixed collider issue on plants
  • Made fourth boss selectable in all menus

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
