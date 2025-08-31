- Fixed unkillable fire traps
- Adjusted projectile speeds and turn
- Improved enemy animation caching
- Fixed collider issue on plants
- Made fourth boss selectable in all menus
Making steady progress :) This time we moved to a new build system, improved performance when many enemies are on the screen, and fixed a few minor bugs...
