29 August 2025 Build 19782838 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Navigator,

To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on August 29, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.

▽ Update Time
August 29, 2025, 11:00 (UTC+0)

▽ Update Scope
Full Server

▽ Bug Fixes
1. Fixed an issue with abnormal sorting display in [Outbreak] mode match summary.
2. Fixed an issue where switching network nodes during Match queue caused the Countdown to disappear.
3. Fixed incorrect Japanese voiceovers for [Chiyo].
4. Fixed an issue where clicking [Download Replay] incorrectly prompted [No Match History Found (8701)] under certain conditions.
5. Fixed texture display issues on parts of the [Port Euler] Map.
6. Fixed an issue where the [Tactical Skill] usage for [Chiyo] and [Mara] wasn’t correctly counted towards the Tactical Overhaul event progress.
7. Fixed text misalignment issues in the [Store].
8. Fixed an issue with abnormal sound effects for Nobunaga - Paladin of Light's Active Skill.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1282272
