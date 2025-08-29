Navigator,



To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on August 29, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.



▽ Update Time

August 29, 2025, 11:00 (UTC+0)



▽ Update Scope

Full Server



▽ Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue with abnormal sorting display in [Outbreak] mode match summary.

2. Fixed an issue where switching network nodes during Match queue caused the Countdown to disappear.

3. Fixed incorrect Japanese voiceovers for [Chiyo].

4. Fixed an issue where clicking [Download Replay] incorrectly prompted [No Match History Found (8701)] under certain conditions.

5. Fixed texture display issues on parts of the [Port Euler] Map.

6. Fixed an issue where the [Tactical Skill] usage for [Chiyo] and [Mara] wasn’t correctly counted towards the Tactical Overhaul event progress.

7. Fixed text misalignment issues in the [Store].

8. Fixed an issue with abnormal sound effects for Nobunaga - Paladin of Light's Active Skill.