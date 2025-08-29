Navigator,
To enhance your gaming experience, Strinova will have a non-disruptive update on August 29, 2025. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. After the update, please install it via the launcher.
▽ Update Time
August 29, 2025, 11:00 (UTC+0)
▽ Update Scope
Full Server
▽ Bug Fixes
1. Fixed an issue with abnormal sorting display in [Outbreak] mode match summary.
2. Fixed an issue where switching network nodes during Match queue caused the Countdown to disappear.
3. Fixed incorrect Japanese voiceovers for [Chiyo].
4. Fixed an issue where clicking [Download Replay] incorrectly prompted [No Match History Found (8701)] under certain conditions.
5. Fixed texture display issues on parts of the [Port Euler] Map.
6. Fixed an issue where the [Tactical Skill] usage for [Chiyo] and [Mara] wasn’t correctly counted towards the Tactical Overhaul event progress.
7. Fixed text misalignment issues in the [Store].
8. Fixed an issue with abnormal sound effects for Nobunaga - Paladin of Light's Active Skill.
