After 2.5 years in Early Access, 6 years of total dev time, Plan B: Terraform has finally reached version 1.0!



First of all, a huge thank you to our Early Access supporters. Your help during this period was invaluable. The game could not have become what it is today without your feedback, suggestions, and discussions. And a huge thanks to Crowdin contributors for helping with localization!



Most of the major changes were introduced in previous updates (so they could be tested and balanced with the help of our Early Access players – thank you so much!). But for this special milestone, we’ve kept a few surprises for today’s release:

Controllable Animals : once oxygen is high enough, animals are released into the wild. You can now take direct control of them – including soaring as an eagle to admire your planet from a whole new perspective (with a free camera around the animal).

Creative Mode : new tools let you freely reshape your planet – add or remove water, mountains, minerals, and more. Options are also available for unlimited resources, fewer constraints, and total creative freedom. Access it anytime from the pause menu.

6 new music tracks, for a total of 1h40 of immersive atmosphere in your terraformed worlds.

Also, the sound design has been completely overhauled – the improvement is noticeable!

Here’s a selection of the major improvements from previous updates. It’s been a long road, but absolutely worth it!



0.9.6:

Complete sound design overhaul

Full localisation

0.9.5:

New terrain tool

0.9.4:

Grass everywhere (including under roads, rails, buildings)

More efficient drones & transports

Cities no longer require O₂ once enough oxygen

0.9.3:

Multi-selection and copy/paste

Undo/Redo

Visible ice on mountains & polar forests

0.9.1:

Drone performance upgrades

0.9 major update (2025-03-13):

All levels redesigned, now totaling 23, with new objectives and a newly added story told through dialogs.

New items: Space Elevator, Research Centers, Farms & Silos, Defense Fields

UI completely reworked: minimap, item bar, favorite system, item categories, oxygen visible in charts

Info panel, unlocked progressively (replacing both help and tutorial).

New achievements

0.8.3:

Automatic rail & road bridges

0.8.2:

Flying cars in cities, improved skybox

0.8 major update (2024-06-27):

Better world generation with large oceans & improved mountain shapes

New items: container ships, terrain modification tools, palm trees, cactus, tropical trees

Dynamic visible clouds

Improved enhanced view

Steam Workshop modding

New music tracks

0.7.5:

Performance improvements

New intermediary zoom level

0.7.3:

Warnings

0.7.2:

Drag & drop of items

0.7 major update (2023-11-06):

Achievements

New items: dam pumps, landmarks

Drone priority system, Backup Supply option

World generation options

Game options



I would also like to thank again all the players of my previous game, Dig or Die, as it is the success of that game that made Plan B: Terraform possible.

While I developed Dig or Die alone, Plan B was made by a (small) team. So, as a conclusion, I would like to sincerely thank my partners who were with me through most of the development: Marion Santoni (who did all the art!) and Romain Minguet (a fellow programmer always motivated — without him we would never have had multi-selection and many other features!).

Thanks also to Camille Gineste for her incredible soundtrack, and to Léo Caillac for his last-minute heroic save on the sound design. And finally, Aurélien Marck and Guillaume Pivot for their help during the early steps of the game.

Now... have a good game!