29 August 2025 Build 19782784 Edited 29 August 2025 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Adjust the UI for selecting workdays and reduce unlock requirements.
  2. Modify the operating rules for the devices and Gacha machines to make them electric. The Thunder Dragon can now charge items it throws.
  3. Add a generator mechanism that can charge nearby electric devices.
  4. Add new talismans.

