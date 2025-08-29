- Adjust the UI for selecting workdays and reduce unlock requirements.
- Modify the operating rules for the devices and Gacha machines to make them electric. The Thunder Dragon can now charge items it throws.
- Add a generator mechanism that can charge nearby electric devices.
- Add new talismans.
