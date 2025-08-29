New Game Plus battles were not awarding RatPower. This has been fixed.
It's such a small update I'm not gonna increase the version number. Consider it part of 0.7.0
Squeaaaaaaaaaaaaaak
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New Game Plus battles were not awarding RatPower. This has been fixed.
It's such a small update I'm not gonna increase the version number. Consider it part of 0.7.0
Squeaaaaaaaaaaaaaak
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update