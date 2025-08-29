 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19782642
Update notes via Steam Community

New Game Plus battles were not awarding RatPower. This has been fixed.

It's such a small update I'm not gonna increase the version number. Consider it part of 0.7.0

Squeaaaaaaaaaaaaaak

