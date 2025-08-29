 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19782579 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[New Addition]

1. Added a customized character for the new crowd funding tier \[King of Blind Dates]

\[Fixed]

1. Correct typos in some plot texts

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2103131
macOS Depot 2103132
Linux Depot 2103133
