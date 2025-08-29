\[New Addition]
1. Added a customized character for the new crowd funding tier \[King of Blind Dates]
\[Fixed]
1. Correct typos in some plot texts
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
\[New Addition]
1. Added a customized character for the new crowd funding tier \[King of Blind Dates]
\[Fixed]
1. Correct typos in some plot texts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update