Hello everyone!

The day has finally come — my game is now in Early Access. This is a solo project I’ve been working on for a long time, and today I’m excited to share it with you.

This version already includes the core gameplay mechanics, the feel, and the atmosphere I wanted to convey. It’s still not the complete experience, but you can already get a taste of what the final game will be like. Early Access allows me to continue improving the game with your feedback while adding new content, balancing, and polishing along the way.

Changelog since the last public demo:

The game has been fully migrated from Godot 3.5 to Godot 4.3.

Steam authentication added (allows starting the game without internal registration).

61 achievements added.

New character screen — allows unlocking clothing, masks, and bandages, and viewing overall game statistics.

New clothing, masks, and multiple bandages in different colors added.

In-game voice chat (enables talking to both allies and enemies, with distance-based voice).

Loot containers across the map with respawn timers.

26 loot items of varying rarity.

Transition to P2P multiplayer — players can now create and configure servers themselves.

Updated lighting — dynamic sunlight and improved surface light effects.

Overhauled character system — more responsive controls, various bugs from the previous engine version fixed.

All character animations and transitions reworked.

Updated ragdoll system for corpses.

Match upgrade screen — allows selling found loot and purchasing equipment.

All game modes updated — players now start with minimal gear; to upgrade, they must level up and earn money to buy equipment. The old gear menu system has been removed.

PvE mode updated — AI enemies now spawn in random locations across the map continuously during the match.

PvP mode updated — AI enemies now appear, their number depending on the number of players (more players → fewer bots).

Bots rebalanced across all difficulty levels.

Most game effects overhauled (shooting, explosions, hits, etc.).

Weapon balance updated in accordance with the new upgrade system.

Inventory UX improvements (quick move using RMB or Ctrl + LMB on PC).

Camera improvements — now movable in the direction the player is looking; abrupt camera movements fixed, recoil effect improved.

Propane barrels can now be blown up.

Thank you to everyone who has waited and supported this project. For me, this is more than just a game — it’s a journey from idea to release. I hope you enjoy playing it as much as I enjoyed creating it. Share your impressions — your feedback helps move the game forward.