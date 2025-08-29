 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19782481 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:13:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added the following feature:
  • Added an option to display the elapsed time of a stage.
  • Added an option to restrict the draggable range to a cross shape after clicking.


Changed the following features:
  • Updated the internal clear check.

