- Added an option to display the elapsed time of a stage.
- Added an option to restrict the draggable range to a cross shape after clicking.
Changed the following features:
- Updated the internal clear check.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update