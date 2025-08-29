Shrines now also grant floor-duration buffs when choosing Restoration

Fixed 'Hardcore' modifier to end the game properly on defeat

Fixed 'end of turn' effects not being removed sometimes (like Slippery)

Fixed Pink items reverting to Purple on load

Fixed sling icon turning to bow on load

Rebalanced Venomous/Poison skills

Fixed Trait tooltips disappearing

Added missing SPELL tags to Frost skills

Some condition stat display changes