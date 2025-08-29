Shrines now also grant floor-duration buffs when choosing Restoration
Fixed 'Hardcore' modifier to end the game properly on defeat
Fixed 'end of turn' effects not being removed sometimes (like Slippery)
Fixed Pink items reverting to Purple on load
Fixed sling icon turning to bow on load
Rebalanced Venomous/Poison skills
Fixed Trait tooltips disappearing
Added missing SPELL tags to Frost skills
Some condition stat display changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update