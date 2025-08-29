 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19782470 Edited 29 August 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Shrines now also grant floor-duration buffs when choosing Restoration
Fixed 'Hardcore' modifier to end the game properly on defeat
Fixed 'end of turn' effects not being removed sometimes (like Slippery)
Fixed Pink items reverting to Purple on load
Fixed sling icon turning to bow on load
Rebalanced Venomous/Poison skills
Fixed Trait tooltips disappearing
Added missing SPELL tags to Frost skills
Some condition stat display changes

Changed files in this update

