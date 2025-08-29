🎉 Update Notice
Hello everyone!
This week I’ve made many updates, so here’s a summary of what’s new!
👧 New Character Added
- “Hana Yamino”
A character with extreme stats has arrived, taking double damage while dealing double damage!
Her initial weapon, the Black Cross, is a super powerful piercing weapon — but when leveled up, it reduces Max HP, making her a very sharp-edged character!
She can be unlocked by clearing the “Shibuya” area!
⚔️ Weapon Evolution System Added
- The long-awaited evolution system has been added!
If you max out the level of either a left-hand weapon (firearm), right-hand weapon (melee), or initial weapon, while equipping the required item, evolution will occur after stage clearance!
Each weapon evolves differently: some grant special abilities, others are strong enough to shake the game balance.
Find the right combinations and challenge yourself to evolve your weapons!
🏆 New Steam Achievements
- A variety of achievements have been added!
See how many you can unlock!
💎 New Upgrades
- “Reroll +[α]”
- “Bag Capacity +[α]”
- “Max HP +[θ]”
- “Max HP +[Δ]”
🎶 New Music
- Composed by NIYMORIY, who creates the music for *Denrei Survivors*,
a brand-new track: “Guerrilla Frontline in Rain” has been added!
It will play as stage music.
Enjoy this super cool BGM!
⚙️ Other Updates
- Boss LIFE gauge is now displayed.
- You can now check the cumulative number of acquired materials in the Base Camp materials screen.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed minimap display issues in the Semi-Spirit Circuit
- Fixed bug where gas enemies in Akihabara emitted poison immediately upon spawning
- Fixed bug where LvMax equipment would not reappear in the draw after being replaced
- Fixed bug where maps that prevented reaching the boss could be generated
- Fixed bug where “Supplement” did not increase Max HP after Lv10
- Fixed incorrect gold tallying on the result screen
- Fixed bug where trash increased movement speed
- Fixed bug where boomerang-type weapons wouldn’t return properly at high speeds
- Fixed bug where “Handkerchief” effects persisted after unequipping
- Fixed bug where “Denrei Gun VBS” did not function
🙏 Thanks to Everyone
- To everyone who reported bugs, shared screenshots on SNS,
posted play videos, or streamed the game — thank you so much!
Also, heartfelt thanks to everyone who left a review!
We’ve finally surpassed 30 reviews 🎉 Yay!!! Thank you!!
Your reviews are my greatest motivation.
If you haven’t written one yet, please consider leaving a review!
I’ll keep delivering updates in the future.
Stay tuned! Thank you!
Changed files in this update