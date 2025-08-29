 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19782456 Edited 29 August 2025 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


🎉 Update Notice
Hello everyone!
This week I’ve made many updates, so here’s a summary of what’s new!

👧 New Character Added

  • “Hana Yamino”


    A character with extreme stats has arrived, taking double damage while dealing double damage!
    Her initial weapon, the Black Cross, is a super powerful piercing weapon — but when leveled up, it reduces Max HP, making her a very sharp-edged character!
    She can be unlocked by clearing the “Shibuya” area!


⚔️ Weapon Evolution System Added

    The long-awaited evolution system has been added!
    If you max out the level of either a left-hand weapon (firearm), right-hand weapon (melee), or initial weapon, while equipping the required item, evolution will occur after stage clearance!
    Each weapon evolves differently: some grant special abilities, others are strong enough to shake the game balance.
    Find the right combinations and challenge yourself to evolve your weapons!




🏆 New Steam Achievements

    A variety of achievements have been added!
    See how many you can unlock!




💎 New Upgrades

  • “Reroll +[α]”
  • “Bag Capacity +[α]”
  • “Max HP +[θ]”
  • “Max HP +[Δ]”


🎶 New Music

    Composed by NIYMORIY, who creates the music for *Denrei Survivors*,
    a brand-new track: “Guerrilla Frontline in Rain” has been added!
    It will play as stage music.
    Enjoy this super cool BGM!


⚙️ Other Updates

  • Boss LIFE gauge is now displayed.



  • You can now check the cumulative number of acquired materials in the Base Camp materials screen.




🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed minimap display issues in the Semi-Spirit Circuit
  • Fixed bug where gas enemies in Akihabara emitted poison immediately upon spawning
  • Fixed bug where LvMax equipment would not reappear in the draw after being replaced
  • Fixed bug where maps that prevented reaching the boss could be generated
  • Fixed bug where “Supplement” did not increase Max HP after Lv10
  • Fixed incorrect gold tallying on the result screen
  • Fixed bug where trash increased movement speed
  • Fixed bug where boomerang-type weapons wouldn’t return properly at high speeds
  • Fixed bug where “Handkerchief” effects persisted after unequipping
  • Fixed bug where “Denrei Gun VBS” did not function


🙏 Thanks to Everyone

    To everyone who reported bugs, shared screenshots on SNS,
    posted play videos, or streamed the game — thank you so much!

    Also, heartfelt thanks to everyone who left a review!
    We’ve finally surpassed 30 reviews 🎉 Yay!!! Thank you!!



    Your reviews are my greatest motivation.
    If you haven’t written one yet, please consider leaving a review!


I’ll keep delivering updates in the future.
Stay tuned! Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3874491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link