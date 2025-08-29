Friends, it’s here – Zerun is available on Steam! 🌿🔥

A game that just weeks ago was sitting in a drawer was reborn as our summer speedrun project – and now it’s waiting for you.

In Zerun you’ll journey through a magical ritual world, where every level is a new trial:

🧩 logical puzzles and deadly traps

🔥 leaps to the sky, fireballs, and even a magical train ride

🌿 the story of a shamaness trying to save a dying world

And because we know players love a good start: the game launches with a 40% discount for two full weeks! 💸

👉 Now is the perfect time to step into Zerun’s world – and if you enjoy it, we’ll be grateful for every review. It helps push the game further. 🙏

Thank you – we can’t wait to hear your thoughts! 💚