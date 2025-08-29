Introduction

Exciting news for players who love cute cats and puzzle games! Cat Engineer: Light On will officially launch on Steam on August 29, 2025. This game is meticulously crafted by the independent development team, Indigo Game Production. Featuring a unique hand-drawn art style, it takes players on a fantastical adventure around the globe, including locations like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Africa, bringing bright electricity to every corner. Successfully completing tasks will reward you with beautifully designed collectible art pieces that commemorate this wonderful journey.

Gameplay Overview

This game is based on the classic numerical logic puzzle game Number Bridge and cleverly incorporates eight special items, making the gameplay more diverse and challenging. With a total of 120 levels, players will experience endless fun and excitement. The entire game features an innovative text-free design, allowing players to easily grasp the gameplay and item usage through exquisite level design and vivid visuals. In the later stages of the game, these eight special items will be cleverly combined, challenging your intellect and reaction skills.

Additionally, a free update with 20 extra levels will be released in the future, making the exploration journey even more exciting. Join the ranks of the Cat Engineer, light up the world, and experience this creative and challenging adventure!