Battle

After playing the HMS FORMIDABLE order on a friendly 7. SCHÜTZEN, it became Veteran. Fixed.



The 845th RIFLES unit ability was not correctly triggered after damage was dealt to it with the FRONTAL DEFENSE order ability. Fixed.



When the HAPPY TIME order was used, the chosen card was shown too long on the enemy’s screen before it was converted. Fixed.



The 2. MARINE DIVISION unit ability was not correctly triggered if the unit was destroyed by the Fight ability (e.g. HMS FORMIDABLE).



Fixed visual issue with overlapping card widgets in battle when the LIGHTNING STRIKE countermeasure was triggered.



The 99th KHOLM drawn from the top of the enemy deck by ME BF 109 G FI and deployed incorrectly caused the enemy to lose 1 kredit. Fixed.



In some cases, the seen (eye) icon was missing from revealed cards in hand. Fixed.



Fixed broken interaction between BLACK PRINCE and A BRIDGE TOO FAR causing units in the frontline to not be destroyed as intended.



Fixed broken interaction between BLACK PRINCE and AIR COVER causing added units to not be correctly added to the battlefield.



In some cases, deploying a 40 ROYAL MARINE without the Navy subtype on the left side of the HQ and Fighting a unit that leads to the 40 ROYAL MARINE’s destruction would cause the support line to be visually displaced until another friendly unit was deployed. Fixed.



When the support line was full, if the SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT order was used causing a card to be removed, the card could freeze on the screen. Fixed.



Some classified achievements were granted in incorrect situations. Fixed. 🤫



In some cases, “Choose 1 of 3” cards would cause momentary freezes or stutters when played. Fixed.



The LYSANDER PL’s unit ability did not correctly trigger when a known enemy countermeasure was triggered. Fixed.



When an Alpine unit was located on the board, a unit converted into an Alpine unit (e.g. by HONORIFICS) did not get the intended +1+1 bonus. Fixed.



The KURMARK AUFKLÄRUNG did not correctly get the +1+1 Alpine bonus when it was deployed into battle and 123s were already on the board. Fixed.



The 3rd KURE SNLF unit ability was triggered twice after using two “shuffle deck” orders (e.g. HONOR AND LOYALTY and CO-BELLIGERENTS). Fixed.



The YANK order ability was triggered after an order with the “Choose 1 of 3” ability was used. Fixed.



Fixed broken interaction between 122nd KORSUN and BLETCHLEY PARK causing the 122nd KORSUN to not be correctly put on top of the enemy’s deck in all cases.



A card returned by the MI5 order, after the No. 10 COMMANDO unit ability triggered, and redrawn by 33rd RECON’s unit ability, was not visible in hand. Fixed.



If a Covert unit was on a full frontline and the AIR COVER order was played, two BREWSTER F2A units were not correctly added to the support line. Fixed.



If a Ki-45 DRAGON SLAYER was already deployed and turned into a Veteran unit on your board, if the SURVEIL order was played and created a second Ki-45 DRAGON SLAYER unit by converting a different unit in hand, that second Ki-45 DRAGON SLAYER also became Veteran when deployed. Fixed.



A converted T-34 76 PL unit was not correctly destroyed after receiving lethal damage if the 57th RIFLES unit was on the battlefield. Fixed.



When the CAPITULATION order was used by the enemy, if the P-40B was located on the battlefield under your control, units converted into ROUTED TROOPS received a +1+1 bonus. Fixed.



If two HIT THE DROP POINT countermeasures were activated, the second one would not correctly trigger on the deployment of the enemy’s second unit. Fixed.



The SU-100 unit ability was not triggered at the end of turn if it was buffed by the FRONTAL DEFENSE order. Fixed.



The JAGDPANZER IV’s convert ability was triggered after destroying a unit if the opponent’s hand was empty. Fixed.



When the IJN YAMATO was played, the battle log displayed all Japanese enemy units. Fixed.



A covert unit put into play by ILYUSHIN IL-2’s unit ability could briefly be seen while it was being put on the board. Fixed.



THUNDER DIVISION’s unit ability was not correctly triggered after the STRETCH THE LINE order was used. Fixed.

Campaigns

In Soviet mission 2 (MOZHAISK DEFENSE), Special rule #2 “You skip your draw on turns 1 and 2” was not correctly triggered. Fixed.

User Interface

Portraits appeared transparent in the national progression line on the home page when the game was newly launched. Fixed.



Clicking the “Diamonds” button at the top bar of the main menu brought players to the Battle Pass item in the shop instead of the Diamonds items. Fixed.



In the Collection menu, the pop-up of card abilities was stuck on screen after hovering over a card and clicking the cost filter before the pop-up was dismissed. Fixed.



On PC, immediately after launching the game, the first click on “Daily Missions” would not correctly register. Fixed.



Claiming national wildcard national progress rewards would temporarily cause the number of “Unique owned cards” to go up in the Profile. Fixed.



Sometimes, in the Collection Overview, clicking a nation icon of an allied nation would cause the icon to break, displaying a white square. Fixed.



In the Collection menu, the FINNISH BOYS deployment effect description was not correctly shown after hovering over the unit. Fixed.



On mobile devices, in the Collection menu, the description of Salvage mechanics could not be fully read when inspecting a card. Fixed.

Hello everyone!Following our announcement earlier this week, the August balance patch went live on August 28th. You can find the full breakdown here:This update delivers 12 balance changes as we head towards the launch of Air Supremacy on September 23rd. Alongside these changes, we’ve also deployed a range of bug fixes, optimizations, and other behind-the-scenes improvements.Read on for all the details!Old: After you give an order, deal 1 damage to a random enemy.New: After you give a British order, deal 1 damage to a random enemy.Old: Guard. When you play an Intel card, your other units get +2+2.New: Guard. Once per turn, when you play an Intel card, your other units get +2+2.Old: Once per turn, when you shuffle, distribute damage between random enemies equal to friendly units.New: Once per turn, when you shuffle, distribute damage between random enemies equal to units on the battlefield.Old: Guard. Deployment: Convert a friendly unit into T-34 76 PLNew: Guard. Deployment: Convert a friendly unit into 24th UŁAN.Old: Blitz. Destroy at the end of your turn unless a unit was destroyed this turn.New: Blitz. Is dealt 1 damage at the end of your turn unless a unit was destroyed.Alongside the bug fixes below, we’d like to highlight an important update to cards with the wording “the first time” (e.g. 7TP, B-26 GROUPE BRETAGNE). These abilities now only trigger the very first time their condition is met - regardless of whether the card is already in play.Previously, if a friendly unit survived combat before 7TP entered play, and then another unit survived combat after 7TP was deployed, the ability would still trigger. With this change, the earlier survival already counts as “the first time,” meaning 7TP will not activate if it wasn’t on the battlefield when that condition was first met.We’ve also adjusted the text of some other cards to better reflect their intended functionality. For instance, 158. NACHSCHUB now explicitly states “once per turn” to match how its effect works.That’s all for now! Stay tuned for more intel and spoiler drops as we count down to the launch of Air Supremacy on September 23rd.