🟥 New Location in Squares of Hell



Welcome to the update where you get yet another chance to… well, a chance to die in an even dumber way than before.



This time you’ll meet a rusty six-armed warden-bot. His hobby? Catching sinners. And guess what? You’re on the guest list.



But, thanks to a strange twist of fate (or maybe a glitch in reality), you somehow survive.

What’s next? Easy:



🦴 steal a demon’s outfit,



🎨 repaint yourself to match the local fashion,



🐮 find some stylish horns (you’ve always wanted them, admit it),



🚪 and sneak through the Great Gates of Hell.



All that just to… well, you’ll see.

Spoiler: you won’t like it.