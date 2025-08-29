🟥 New Location in Squares of Hell
Welcome to the update where you get yet another chance to… well, a chance to die in an even dumber way than before.
This time you’ll meet a rusty six-armed warden-bot. His hobby? Catching sinners. And guess what? You’re on the guest list.
But, thanks to a strange twist of fate (or maybe a glitch in reality), you somehow survive.
What’s next? Easy:
🦴 steal a demon’s outfit,
🎨 repaint yourself to match the local fashion,
🐮 find some stylish horns (you’ve always wanted them, admit it),
🚪 and sneak through the Great Gates of Hell.
All that just to… well, you’ll see.
Spoiler: you won’t like it.
