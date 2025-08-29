 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19782191 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🟥 New Location in Squares of Hell

Welcome to the update where you get yet another chance to… well, a chance to die in an even dumber way than before.

This time you’ll meet a rusty six-armed warden-bot. His hobby? Catching sinners. And guess what? You’re on the guest list.

But, thanks to a strange twist of fate (or maybe a glitch in reality), you somehow survive.
What’s next? Easy:

🦴 steal a demon’s outfit,

🎨 repaint yourself to match the local fashion,

🐮 find some stylish horns (you’ve always wanted them, admit it),

🚪 and sneak through the Great Gates of Hell.

All that just to… well, you’ll see.
Spoiler: you won’t like it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link