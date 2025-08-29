 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19782114 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A few minor fixes and a QoL tweak or two this time-

  • Up to 8 pages of save games now supported (hopefully enough for the save-early-save-often folks!).
    It only shows the first few pages until you fill them up to keep the UI clean.

  • Notification option added to Accessibility menu, so you can disable the red number for Topic Notifications, or turn them off completely.

  • Typo fix- Effected -> Affected.

  • Text tweak to match VO when grinding coffee.

  • Fixed rare soft lock in Ch4 when talking to detective about Nazari.

  • Fix for partial photograph description updating early in Ch7.

  • Some glitchy animation fixed at end of Ch 6 for Roth and Hara .

  • Ch7 Interface Lab description now set correctly for Hara.

I'm about to head on a long-awaited trip to Japan with the family for a few weeks, so no more finding bugs until I'm back! ;)

Laters,

Dave

