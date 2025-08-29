A few minor fixes and a QoL tweak or two this time-
Up to 8 pages of save games now supported (hopefully enough for the save-early-save-often folks!).
It only shows the first few pages until you fill them up to keep the UI clean.
Notification option added to Accessibility menu, so you can disable the red number for Topic Notifications, or turn them off completely.
Typo fix- Effected -> Affected.
Text tweak to match VO when grinding coffee.
Fixed rare soft lock in Ch4 when talking to detective about Nazari.
Fix for partial photograph description updating early in Ch7.
Some glitchy animation fixed at end of Ch 6 for Roth and Hara .
Ch7 Interface Lab description now set correctly for Hara.
I'm about to head on a long-awaited trip to Japan with the family for a few weeks, so no more finding bugs until I'm back! ;)
Laters,
Dave
Changed files in this update