Update 0.2.4

Doing a round of bug fixes and balancing, before moving on to advanced classes and other features.

After this I'll try to stop myself on further balance changes as its taking alot of time, and might not matter anyway once advanced classes come out.

There's still alot of issues remaining, including memory issues, storage and party bugs, those are pretty hard to track down and I'll fix them as I go.



Fixes/Improvements

Fixed attribute exploit

Fixed being able to move during animation of attack, cast (physical skills) and pickup (might make it feel more 'clunky' but I believe, like flinch, its important to have and brings the game feel closer to RO, plus it makes ranged spam less OP)

Fixed multiple weapon element cards bugging out

Fixed some bugs regarding range

Fixed monster spell circle area being wrong size

Fixed haste not curing slow

Fixed bugs with calculation of -hp/mp

Fixed being able to have negative hp/mp

Card element now always overrides armor/set element (like Sanctified)

Fixed counter doing no damage if you have no Reflect stats

Fixed summoned bosses dying instantly if spawned on damage aoe

Fixed warrior dual wield skill sometimes not working or appearing in 2 spots

Reduced bloom/brightness in Forest Maps

Fixed Vitality Aura still being applied after taking off Codex

Fixed enemies not being able to hit you while chasing

Fixed boss drops being common rarity and disappearing asap

You should now be able to view Monster Info when dead

Added DamageFromRanged and DamageRanged to substat pool (also fixed red text coloring for Arrow Catch Wall)

Fixed gaining Twohand stance bonus from Books and Maces

Added visuals to Demonic Wail

Reduce server auto restart threshold, as it was sometimes crashing before it could restart



Weight/Storage

Bank weight increased (10k > 50k, not that it matters)

Character weight 2000 + 30 * lv (instead of str)

Reduced weight of some items (equips around 50%, boss lures 10 > 1)



Trade

Fixed being able to enter negative gold, or more gold than you have, and screwing up the trade

Gold value now formatted for better clarity

Fixed being able to change items/gold after clicking ready

Fixed items visually disappearing if trade was cancelled

Added info popup when hovering over items



Maps

Fixed cheese spot in Abyss Library

Fixed things stuck on outhouse roof in Festering Woods



Balance

Removed hit/flee cap of 95%

Bosses now heal to full health if out of combat

Ground aoe can no longer trigger autocast (closing this can of worms)

Monsters now avoid spawning near players

Attribute points reduced (100-130 = 2 points per lv, 130-150 = 1 point per lv, overall you get 70 less points)

Reduce monster hit growth by around 33%

Life/Mana on hit now provides flat value + scaling (reduced combat knife, brimblade, bat lord card values 5 > 3)

Removed base crit chance of 5 for players

Removed stat scaling from monster skills (was throwing everything off, this will reduce normal monster spell damage by ~50%, boss by ~30%)

Reverted +33% atk / -33% matk change from last patch

Monster ATK per lv greatly increased, about x2 @ Lv150

Increased monster cast times (1.5s > 2s)

Reduced monster cast chances (25% > 10%)

Minions of 'Giant monsters' won't cast spells anymore

Removed alot of single target spells from normal monsters (not Abyss though)

Increased Reflect Damage scaling by around 50%

Removed leech / autocast chance reduction by number of targets, changed to an ICD of 0.1s instead. Therefore they will never scale with multiple enemies, but you get the full chance to proc them.

Abyss monsters now have new skills Death Coil and Shadow Strike (which are like undead and shadow versions of Soul Strike). More intuitive on what element resist to get.

Undead element attacks now resisted by Holy/Shadow (125% > 75%)

Added 2nd slot to master weapons

Heal shield cast level reduced (2 > 1)



Cards

Damage card changes

Atk/Matk: 5%

Melee/Ranged/Magic: 6%

CritDamage: 7%

Element Damage: 8%

Damage To Element Enemies: 10%

Damage with Skill: 12%

Other changes

Direwolf card changed to provide Perfect Cloak (can hide from Shadow monsters)

Death Mage card changed to provide Lv.1 Cloak



Rogue

Changes to help early rogue survival and being less stat-starved

Poison damage doubled (less str reliant)

Cloak/Blade Dance CD 4s > 3s

Dagger Mastery: 10% aspd > 30% double attack

Smoke Screen: provides perfect dodge instead of blind, which gives 25% chance to evade targeted spells / attacks

Hit/Flee and Life on hit changes should help early rogue aswell (flee is easier + less vit/int reliant)



Scout

Adding a few more skills to Scout so they are a more complete class

New skill Mark Target: -20% crit def, -20% flee (debuff, can help party)

New skill Snipers Nest: +20% aspd, +20% ranged damage, Cannot Move (5s self buff)

New skill Auto Strafe: +25% chance to autocast Strafing Volley

Reduced Arrow Shower damage by 50%



Acolyte

Bringing acolyte down to less ridiculous levels

Removed all combo mechanics, reserving this for Physical classes

Reduced Exorcism damage by 40% (+no more finisher)

Reduced Sanctuary healing by 40%

Reduced Holy light damage by 20% (+no more finisher)



Summoner

Improving build variety, making your gear matter more for summons and making summons less OP

Removed all combo mechanics, reserving this for Physical classes

New skills Summon Attack / Summon Recall: Lets you command your summon to attack a target or return to you

All spells are now Neutral element, so they inherit the element of your weapon

Summons now inherit all your stats, including soulstrike autocast

Summons gain 5th skill

Summons lost skill stat scaling and attributes were reduced by around 50%

Summon stats are now updated without resummoning

Summons are no longer aggressive

Removed -hp from soulbinder set

Runesmasher CD -2s > -1s



Mage

Bumping up survival a bit

Increased all spell cast ranges (10 > 12, monster aggro range reduced to match 15 > 12)

Increased damage of Ice Shard/Earth Spike to match other spells (350% > 500%)

Increased area of spells to match (2.5 > 3)