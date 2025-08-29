 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781911 Edited 29 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• When crawling in first person strafing is now slower
• The last Dreamcatcher option wasn't unlocked after credits (you need to play the last cinematic to unlock it)
• Prisoner now runs faster if the player is standing and far away from the player
• Fixed: Elite operative trophy description is incorrect
• Fixed: White sphere displayed when strafing

Changed files in this update

Depot 3034071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link