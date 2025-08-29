• When crawling in first person strafing is now slower
• The last Dreamcatcher option wasn't unlocked after credits (you need to play the last cinematic to unlock it)
• Prisoner now runs faster if the player is standing and far away from the player
• Fixed: Elite operative trophy description is incorrect
• Fixed: White sphere displayed when strafing
Small patch - 1.1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
