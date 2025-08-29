 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781792 Edited 29 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update. 0.2.21 is out and should solve any corrupted save and allow you to play from where you were.

If by any chance you still have a corrupted file after updating to 0.2.21 (you can check the version number on the bottom right corner of the main menu), please send us an email to support@cayplay.com With your

  • save file (both es3 and bac),

    You can find them in C:\\Users\\XXXXX\\AppData\\LocalLow\\CayPlay\\WaterparkSimulator\\slots
    Where \\XXXXX\\ is your PC's username


    You might need to activate see hidden files if you can't see any folder in the path mentioned above

  • What level was your park last time you could play it,


BUG FIXES

  • The save system has been improved and should solve any previous corrupted versions

  • Poops now appear in the pools again (I know you always wanted that)

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Some hedges and fences in the park were improved in their behaviour

  • Lifeguards can help now with panicked visitors on the jumping boards

  • Lifeguards are also a bit smarter in their behavior

  • Screen resolution is now saved when the game is closed

  • Improvements on some of the graffiti's placement

  • Trash bag throws can now score you a 10/10

  • Balanced the requirements for 5 stars in terms of money required

  • The paint roller animation was improved

  • The paint hints have been reworked for clarification

  • Improvement for vendors staff

  • Have started adding more varieties in skin shades for visitors


NEW FEATURES

  • Gamma and brightness are now adjustable in the video settings menu (it only applies after you close the menu)

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates

