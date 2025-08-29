Update. 0.2.21 is out and should solve any corrupted save and allow you to play from where you were.



If by any chance you still have a corrupted file after updating to 0.2.21 (you can check the version number on the bottom right corner of the main menu), please send us an email to support@cayplay.com With your

save file (both es3 and bac), You can find them in C:\\Users\\XXXXX\\AppData\\LocalLow\\CayPlay\\WaterparkSimulator\\slots

Where \\XXXXX\\ is your PC's username

You might need to activate see hidden files if you can't see any folder in the path mentioned above

What level was your park last time you could play it,





BUG FIXES

The save system has been improved and should solve any previous corrupted versions

Poops now appear in the pools again (I know you always wanted that)

IMPROVEMENTS

Some hedges and fences in the park were improved in their behaviour

Lifeguards can help now with panicked visitors on the jumping boards

Lifeguards are also a bit smarter in their behavior

Screen resolution is now saved when the game is closed

Improvements on some of the graffiti's placement

Trash bag throws can now score you a 10/10

Balanced the requirements for 5 stars in terms of money required

The paint roller animation was improved

The paint hints have been reworked for clarification

Improvement for vendors staff

Have started adding more varieties in skin shades for visitors



NEW FEATURES

Gamma and brightness are now adjustable in the video settings menu (it only applies after you close the menu)

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates