29 August 2025 Build 19781782 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More bugfixes! Fixed a potential crash when reseting OpenGL (might help people who could not run the game?), some details of the new player shapes, and some other minor stuff.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit HyperRogue Linux64 Depot 342613
  • Loading history…
macOS HyperRogue OSX Depot 342614
  • Loading history…
HyperRogue Source Depot 342615
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Win64 Depot 342617
  • Loading history…
