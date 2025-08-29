Update 13.1d
Update notes via Steam Community
More bugfixes! Fixed a potential crash when reseting OpenGL (might help people who could not run the game?), some details of the new player shapes, and some other minor stuff.
Linux 64-bit HyperRogue Linux64 Depot 342613
macOS HyperRogue OSX Depot 342614
HyperRogue Source Depot 342615
Windows 64-bit Win64 Depot 342617
