29 August 2025 Build 19781769 Edited 29 August 2025 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* change: improve idle animation
* change: improve character rotation with punches
* change: improve footstep sfx
* change: improve landing animation events
* change: jumping now spawns smoke particles
* change: player footsteps now spawn smoke particles
* change: rolling and hitting the ground now spawns smoke particles and plays sfx

Depot 3190601
