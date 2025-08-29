* change: improve idle animation
* change: improve character rotation with punches
* change: improve footstep sfx
* change: improve landing animation events
* change: jumping now spawns smoke particles
* change: player footsteps now spawn smoke particles
* change: rolling and hitting the ground now spawns smoke particles and plays sfx
Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5636 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update