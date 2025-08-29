 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19781764 Edited 29 August 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve fixed an issue where players could pass through solid walls and other fixed objects.

Other Improvements

Added new sound effects.

This fix is also applied to the Demo version—enjoy!

Changed files in this update

