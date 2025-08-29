 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Lost Soul Aside™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 August 2025 Build 19781753 Edited 29 August 2025 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Keyboard Shortcuts Menu: Added a new section in Settings that lists all available keyboard shortcut options.

  • Toggle Kind Mode Anytime: Players can now turn Kind Mode on or off at any point via the smiley face icon next to their character's name in the top-left corner. Note: This option is unavailable if the character has Permadeath Mode enabled, as the two modes are incompatible.

  • Creature Morality Indicators: Creatures now display a red/gray/green color-coded morality alignment during initial encounters.

  • Speed Status Indicator: Your character's speed stat now shows if you’re currently affected by a temporary slow or speed boost by saying (Slowed) or (Boosted) by your current speed.

Kind Mode Upgrades

  • XP Boost: +30% XP gain while Kind Mode is active.

  • Increased Legendary Encounters: Encounter chance for legendary creatures raised from 3% to 5%.

  • Passive Regen: Recover 2% HP and Mana per turn while traveling or waiting.

Combat & Encounters Changes

  • XP for Fleeing Creatures: Players now gain partial XP when creatures flee mid-combat.

  • Enemy Flee Chance Reduced: Slightly lowered global enemy flee success rates by 10%. (Level and speed differentials still apply to this chance as before.)

  • Area Level Adjustments:

    • Merchant Port: Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10

    • Rocky Path: Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10

  • Encounter Damage Scaling: Damage from encounters (for example, snake bites, carnivorous plants, or getting sick in the rain) now scale based on your level difference, instead of a flat damage amount.

New Items & Equipment

  • New Consumables: A handful of new consumable items have been added to the game.

  • New Gear:

    • 15+ new weapons and ammo types added, including enchanted gear.

    • A new shield.

    • Some weapons now have special effects, similar to spells, including: Burning, Poisoning, Paralysis, Health Absorption, and more!

  • Old Gear Rebalanced:

    • Many previously existing weapons received damage increases and higher gold value for better balance against equivalent-tier spells.

    • Some old weapons also gained new types and/or special effects.

  • Encounter Item Pool Expansion: More variety has been added to loot found during various encounters.

New Spells

  • 5 New Spells Added (one for each magic type)

New World Content

  • 11 New Encounters

  • 3 New Quests

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with the Health/Mana full chime and status box flashing triggering at incorrect times.

  • Fixed a crash related to certain achievements being unlocked.

What's Next

It's the last Friday in August, so this is the final weekly content update, I hope you all have enjoyed them! I don't have an exact date for the next content and feature update yet, but I know it will be coming sometime before the end of September.

If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3700082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link