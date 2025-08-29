Quality of Life Improvements
Keyboard Shortcuts Menu: Added a new section in Settings that lists all available keyboard shortcut options.
Toggle Kind Mode Anytime: Players can now turn Kind Mode on or off at any point via the smiley face icon next to their character's name in the top-left corner. Note: This option is unavailable if the character has Permadeath Mode enabled, as the two modes are incompatible.
Creature Morality Indicators: Creatures now display a red/gray/green color-coded morality alignment during initial encounters.
Speed Status Indicator: Your character's speed stat now shows if you’re currently affected by a temporary slow or speed boost by saying (Slowed) or (Boosted) by your current speed.
Kind Mode Upgrades
XP Boost: +30% XP gain while Kind Mode is active.
Increased Legendary Encounters: Encounter chance for legendary creatures raised from 3% to 5%.
Passive Regen: Recover 2% HP and Mana per turn while traveling or waiting.
Combat & Encounters Changes
XP for Fleeing Creatures: Players now gain partial XP when creatures flee mid-combat.
Enemy Flee Chance Reduced: Slightly lowered global enemy flee success rates by 10%. (Level and speed differentials still apply to this chance as before.)
Area Level Adjustments:
Merchant Port: Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10
Rocky Path: Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10
Encounter Damage Scaling: Damage from encounters (for example, snake bites, carnivorous plants, or getting sick in the rain) now scale based on your level difference, instead of a flat damage amount.
New Items & Equipment
New Consumables: A handful of new consumable items have been added to the game.
New Gear:
15+ new weapons and ammo types added, including enchanted gear.
A new shield.
Some weapons now have special effects, similar to spells, including: Burning, Poisoning, Paralysis, Health Absorption, and more!
Old Gear Rebalanced:
Many previously existing weapons received damage increases and higher gold value for better balance against equivalent-tier spells.
Some old weapons also gained new types and/or special effects.
Encounter Item Pool Expansion: More variety has been added to loot found during various encounters.
New Spells
5 New Spells Added (one for each magic type)
New World Content
11 New Encounters
3 New Quests
Bug Fixes
Fixed issues with the Health/Mana full chime and status box flashing triggering at incorrect times.
Fixed a crash related to certain achievements being unlocked.
What's Next
It's the last Friday in August, so this is the final weekly content update, I hope you all have enjoyed them! I don't have an exact date for the next content and feature update yet, but I know it will be coming sometime before the end of September.
