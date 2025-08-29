Quality of Life Improvements

Keyboard Shortcuts Menu : Added a new section in Settings that lists all available keyboard shortcut options.

Toggle Kind Mode Anytime : Players can now turn Kind Mode on or off at any point via the smiley face icon next to their character's name in the top-left corner. Note: This option is unavailable if the character has Permadeath Mode enabled, as the two modes are incompatible.

Creature Morality Indicators : Creatures now display a red/gray/green color-coded morality alignment during initial encounters.

Speed Status Indicator: Your character's speed stat now shows if you’re currently affected by a temporary slow or speed boost by saying (Slowed) or (Boosted) by your current speed.

Kind Mode Upgrades

XP Boost : +30% XP gain while Kind Mode is active.

Increased Legendary Encounters : Encounter chance for legendary creatures raised from 3% to 5%.

Passive Regen: Recover 2% HP and Mana per turn while traveling or waiting.

Combat & Encounters Changes

XP for Fleeing Creatures : Players now gain partial XP when creatures flee mid-combat.

Enemy Flee Chance Reduced : Slightly lowered global enemy flee success rates by 10%. (Level and speed differentials still apply to this chance as before.)

Area Level Adjustments : Merchant Port : Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10 Rocky Path : Level range reduced from 1-15 to 1-10

Encounter Damage Scaling: Damage from encounters (for example, snake bites, carnivorous plants, or getting sick in the rain) now scale based on your level difference, instead of a flat damage amount.

New Items & Equipment

New Consumables : A handful of new consumable items have been added to the game.

New Gear : 15+ new weapons and ammo types added, including enchanted gear. A new shield. Some weapons now have special effects, similar to spells, including: Burning, Poisoning, Paralysis, Health Absorption, and more!

Old Gear Rebalanced : Many previously existing weapons received damage increases and higher gold value for better balance against equivalent-tier spells. Some old weapons also gained new types and/or special effects.

Encounter Item Pool Expansion: More variety has been added to loot found during various encounters.

New Spells

5 New Spells Added (one for each magic type)

New World Content

11 New Encounters

3 New Quests

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the Health/Mana full chime and status box flashing triggering at incorrect times.

Fixed a crash related to certain achievements being unlocked.

What's Next

It's the last Friday in August, so this is the final weekly content update, I hope you all have enjoyed them! I don't have an exact date for the next content and feature update yet, but I know it will be coming sometime before the end of September.

If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!