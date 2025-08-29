 Skip to content
Major 29 August 2025 Build 19781717 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Lighting in tactical battles has been significantly reworked.
  • AI shooting has been improved; soldiers can now fire in bursts (with FAMAS and M16, increasing the effectiveness of these weapons).
  • Destruction system has been enhanced; several buildings have been added to the system.
  • Several new helmets added (for regular and special forces of all factions).
  • All small arms have been reworked (rate of fire, bullet velocity, firing and reload sounds, etc.).
  • New APS pistol added.
  • New Desert Eagle pistol added.
  • New MAC-10 submachine gun added.
  • New PP-91 "Kedr" submachine gun added.
  • New OTS-02 "Kiparis" submachine gun added.
  • New MP5K submachine gun added.
  • New MP5 submachine gun added.
  • New AUG A1 assault rifle added.
  • New carbine added - the classic wooden SKS.
  • Animations for the FN FAL have been reworked (the FN FAL has been added to the Western countries' research tree).
  • General AI development balance on the global map has been reworked.
  • Replaced the texture for the SKS (black plastic).
  • Improved some textures.
  • Added the option to start a global campaign in 2022.
  • Fixed animations for the L96.
  • Fixed materials for the GLOCK-22 pistol.
  • Fixed materials and model for the AP-85 pistol.
  • All vehicle sounds have been reworked and improved (gunshots, engine operation, etc.).
  • Fixed an issue where enemy squads could bunch up when retreating.
  • Fixed the eye material for the female character on the game's main menu.
  • Fixed collision for all small vegetation and trees (shoot-through).
  • Fixed the player's squad panel in battle; selecting a squad now opens a detailed list of soldiers and their equipment, including RPGs, etc.
  • Fixed a bug in the squad editor for Island Factions (display of incorrect heads).
  • Fixed an issue where troops could fire on captured vehicles (in tactical battles).
  • Fixed an issue where new flags wouldn't appear when starting a new campaign (when using game mods).
  • Fixed the magazine for the L96.
  • Fixed an issue where it was impossible to order artillery fire on the enemy (using binoculars).
  • Fixed the position of the RPK in hands.
  • Fixed an issue where troops would not take pistol ammo (in the global campaign).
  • Fixed all AA defenses in the game (now effective against all helicopters and aircraft, including bombers).
  • Fixed an issue where the AI could start producing Tier II and III uniforms too quickly.
  • Fixed an issue where the AI could start producing artillery too quickly.
    • [*]Fixed a critical issue where the handbrake did not work on AI-driven cars.

    Changed files in this update

