Lighting in tactical battles has been significantly reworked.
AI shooting has been improved; soldiers can now fire in bursts (with FAMAS and M16, increasing the effectiveness of these weapons).
Destruction system has been enhanced; several buildings have been added to the system.
Several new helmets added (for regular and special forces of all factions).
All small arms have been reworked (rate of fire, bullet velocity, firing and reload sounds, etc.).
New APS pistol added.
New Desert Eagle pistol added.
New MAC-10 submachine gun added.
New PP-91 "Kedr" submachine gun added.
New OTS-02 "Kiparis" submachine gun added.
New MP5K submachine gun added.
New MP5 submachine gun added.
New AUG A1 assault rifle added.
New carbine added - the classic wooden SKS.
Animations for the FN FAL have been reworked (the FN FAL has been added to the Western countries' research tree).
General AI development balance on the global map has been reworked.
Replaced the texture for the SKS (black plastic).
Improved some textures.
Added the option to start a global campaign in 2022.
Fixed animations for the L96.
Fixed materials for the GLOCK-22 pistol.
Fixed materials and model for the AP-85 pistol.
All vehicle sounds have been reworked and improved (gunshots, engine operation, etc.).
Fixed an issue where enemy squads could bunch up when retreating.
Fixed the eye material for the female character on the game's main menu.
Fixed collision for all small vegetation and trees (shoot-through).
Fixed the player's squad panel in battle; selecting a squad now opens a detailed list of soldiers and their equipment, including RPGs, etc.
Fixed a bug in the squad editor for Island Factions (display of incorrect heads).
Fixed an issue where troops could fire on captured vehicles (in tactical battles).
Fixed an issue where new flags wouldn't appear when starting a new campaign (when using game mods).
Fixed the magazine for the L96.
Fixed an issue where it was impossible to order artillery fire on the enemy (using binoculars).
Fixed the position of the RPK in hands.
Fixed an issue where troops would not take pistol ammo (in the global campaign).
Fixed all AA defenses in the game (now effective against all helicopters and aircraft, including bombers).
Fixed an issue where the AI could start producing Tier II and III uniforms too quickly.
Fixed an issue where the AI could start producing artillery too quickly.
[*]Fixed a critical issue where the handbrake did not work on AI-driven cars.
Changed files in this update