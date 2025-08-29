Hi everyone, Jay and team here!

Thank you for your patience -- Patch v1.0.11 brings forth the addition of the Italian language, and the start of us rolling out the much-anticipated tracking features for Achievement hunters.

With regards to the Minimap and the Bestiary features that I'm sure everyone is looking forward to, we'll be working on these after we wrap up our work for our console versions, so please stay tuned!

So without further ado, here are the notes for this week's patch.

Patch v1.0.11 Notes

Localisation

New language added -- Italian!

QoL Updates

(!!) Added features to display progress on some Achievements (and more to come!) \[Adventure Map] Whether you've died in a level ("Determination" and "Invincible") \[Adventure Map] Which dishes you've served during a Spirit Trial ("Ambuyat Arena", "Chilli Crab Conquest" and "Tumpeng Tribulations") \[Makanomicon] Whether a dish has been served fresh or stinky ("Peak Freshness" and "It's Going Down Now")

Adjusted the threshold for “the last second” for the "The Final Countdown" Achievement to be looser.

Aesthetic Updates

Dishes placed on the altar in Spirit Trials now do not spin with the turntable, preventing them from appearing at awkward angles.

Bug Fixes

\[Tutorial] Fixed a bug where players would get stuck after using the Frying Pan's skill in the Tutorial level.

\[Tutorial] Fixed incorrect masking visuals that appear in single-player/online multiplayer mode when using the Wok.

\[UI/UX] Fixed the QTE position being too low in Nagarasa's Trial.

\[UI/UX] Fixed some bugs with navigating the "Controllers" tab in the game settings on a controller or keyboard.

\[UI/UX] Fixed the Adventure Map node not displaying the stars corresponding to the high score for the current game mode.

\[UI/UX] Fixed an issue where the level detail card in the Adventure Map was still visible while the map is zoomed out.

\[UI/UX] Fixed a bug during the level end card where the displayed amount of Koins owned would be incorrect if the animation is skipped too early.

\[Achievements] Fixed an issue where the Achievements "5-Star Hidden Gem" and "1-Star Visible Rock" could be unlocked in Spirit Trials despite them not having customer reviews.

\[Levels] Fixed an issue where multiple Banditos could spawn at the same time in a level.

\[Levels] Fixed an issue where the cooking minigame in the Forest Spirit Trial felt unresponsive sometimes.

\[Equipment] Fixed an issue where the Sibat's projectile seemingly misses sometimes.

\[Audio] Fixed a bug where starting and stopping a Kitchenware’s minigame repeatedly can cause its sound effects to be layered on top of one another.

As always, thank you for playing SEDAP! and please continue to support us!

Facing any bugs or issues? Submit them on our Steam "Bug Reports" sub forum, or ping us on our Discord channel!